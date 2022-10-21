VEEP DEFENDS USE OF SEPTEMBER BALLOT PAPERS IN TODAY’S KABUSHI AND KWACHA BY-ELECTIONS

Vice President Mutale Nalumango has defended the use of ballot papers bearing the date of 15th September, 2022 in the Kwacha and Kabushi parliamentary by-elections.

Pictures of the ballot papers in the two by-elections have been shared widely on Social Media bearing the date 15th September, 2022.

Responding to a question from PF Lunte Member of Parliament Mutotwe Kafwaya who wanted to know why the Electoral Commission of Zambia used old ballots for the two elections, Mrs. Nalumango said the legal battles that surrounded the two elections put the commission in an awkward position to make any amends.

Mrs. Nalumango has also dismissed allegations that the use of old ballot papers was a ploy to bar former Kabushi MP Bowman Lusambo and former Kwacha MP Joseph Malanji from taking part in the polls.

And Mrs. Nalumango said the UPND administration has continued to respect the Tenets of democracy owing to records both locally and on the international scene.

Mrs. Nalumango was responding to a question from leader of the opposition in parliament Brian Mundubile who wanted to know why the UPND had obliterated all institutions of governance such as the ECZ.