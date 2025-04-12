VEEP FAILS TO GRACE NALOLO KUOMBOKA CEREMONY



Her honor the vice president Mrs Mutale Nalumango has failed to come to grace the Nalolo kuomboka ceremony. She attended the funeral of late former Minister of Finance and FDD party president Edith Nawakwi.



Traditionally no person is allowed to enter the palace or see the Litunga when she/he has been to a graveyard or mortuary until when the new moon is out. She was supposed to be the guest of honor but unfortunately due to circumstances she has failed to travel after knowing the tradition and customs of the ceremony.