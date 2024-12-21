VEEP HONOURED WITH HONORARY DEGREE

GIDEON Robert University (GRU) has honoured the Vice President Mutale Nalumango with an honorary degree in education and political science because of her massive contribution to her community and also the teaching fraternity.

Speaking at the 11th Graduation ceremony for Gideon Robert University in Lusaka today, Minister of Education Douglas Syakalima said the vice President deserves the honorary degree.

Mr Syakalima says that the Government will continue putting up interventions to ensure that education becomes a driver for development.

He adds that the Government values education as it is a way out of poverty for the citizenry and as such it is treated as an investment.

He has emphasized that the the country needs leaders who can drive innovation, foster development and navigate around the current changing times.

He has advised the graduates that leadership is not about titles but inspiring others to achieve their goals to.

The Minister has reminded the graduates in the health fraternity to show care to the patients in health facilities.