VEEP – MUTALE NALUMANGO, ARRIVES IN USA FOR A TWO-DAY HIGH LEVEL GLOBAL MEETING.

Some world leaders, among them, Zambia’s Republican Vice President – MUTALE NALUMANGO are this week slated to converge in New York, United States of America, for a two-day meeting; dubbed, “The Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction 2015-2030”, a gathering which agrees to reduce, prevent and respond to disaster risks across the globe.

And Radio Mano’s Abigail Musonda reports from New York City that the Republican Vice President, who arrived in that country yesterday ahead of the 18th and 19th May, 2023 high level meeting, was received by Zambia’s Permanent Representative at the United Nations, or UN, CHOLA MILAMBO and some staff from the Zambian Embassy.

Our staffer adds that Mrs. NALUMANGO is also slated to hold several bilateral engagements with international officials and stakeholders.

The Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction 2015 – 2030 is a 15-year global agreement adopted by UN Member States at the Third UN World Conference in March 2015 and aims to strengthen social and economic resilience to disasters caused by natural, biological and technological hazards.