VEEP MUTALE NALUMANGO EXPLAINS THE REPLACEMENTS CURRENTLY TAKING PLACE

10th December, 2021.

During my question time, Bangweulu-MP needed to know why many of the PF political appointees are being fired or replaced: My answer was honest and straight to the point as below.

By now, many Zambians are aware that the former rulling party constitution stated that for anyone to be appointed to a public service position, they need to be a member of the PF in good standing. I went further to say unfortunately this clause places an unnecessary burden on the person appointed to a position even when they were not PF.

It is because of such politicization of the Civil Service professionalism that we are making the changes today, firing cadres/political appointees and hiring qualified persons in both the civil service commissions and parastatal institutions.

The pace at which this is happening is very methodical because there are Zambians that are qualified and having the positions they are holding, genuinely. We are alive to this fact and humane enough to look at these appointments on a case by case basis.

Zambia is blessed.

W.K Mutale-Nalumango

Vice President of the Republic of Zambia.