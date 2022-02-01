By Nsofwa Hamudombe

VEEP WELCOMES APPOINTMENT OF FIRST ZANIS FEMALE DIRECTOR

Loyce Saili has been appointed as Zambia’s first female ZANIS Director, which is a great achievement as far as strategising women in positions of influence is concerned.

I presume my dear young lady knows the challenges our female Journalists in Zambia have been going through and she will bring her experience on the table so that together we can find a permanent solution stated Her Honour the Vice President Madam W. K Mutale-Nalumango in welcoming the new ZANIS Director Loyce Saili.

Meanwhile, the veep has assured the nation that, her government shall walk in the path of her party’s campaign promises and that lifting the plight of women and fighting against gender inequalities is one of the New Dawn Administration’s top agenda.