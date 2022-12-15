VEHICLE USED TO DUMP 28 ETHIOPIAN NATIONALS IDENTIFIED, SUSPECTS CORNERED

By Rhodah Kesia Mvula

Home Affairs and Internal Security Minister Jack Mwiimbu has disclosed that the motor vehicle used to dump 28 Ethiopian nationals in Chongwe’s Ngwerere Area has been identified and suspects have been arrested but did not name them.

Speaking when he delivered a Ministerial Statement in Parliament, Mr. Mwiimbu says the 27 bodies that were deposited at the University Teaching Hospital Mortuary await postmortem and formal identification.

Mr. Mwiimbu adds a lone survivor is still undergoing medical care while investigations continue in the bizzare incident.

He has expressed concern on the rising cases of Human Trafficking and Smuggling but that responsive measures have been instituted to curb the vice through tight border control and dissemination of awareness messages.

On Sunday, December 11 2022, 28 Ethiopian nationals were dumped along Chaminuka Road in Chongwe District in which 27 were deceased while one was found gasping and was rushed for medical treatment.

The discovery of the dead migrants is part of a long list of illegal foreign nationals mostly transiting through Zambia fleeing instability from countries such as Ethiopia and Somalia.