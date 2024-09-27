VENDING OF POWER TO ZESCO? BUT WHY?:- Dr Fred M’membe

VENDING OF POWER TO ZESCO? BUT WHY?



Kanona Power Company Limited, an entity allegedly linked to Mr Hichilema’s close friends and business associates, is currently involved in a highly questionable power deal with Zesco, as the entire country descends deeper into the abyss of darkness due to loadshedding.



Kanona Power Company Limited, a Zambian registered business which was incorporated in January 2023 as an electric power generation, transmission and distribution business, is presently involved in the vending of power to Zesco – a state-owned entity and Zambia’s largest power utility company. Zesco’s core business encompasses power generation, transmission, distribution, and supply.



1. Who is Kanona Power Company Limited, and what is so extraordinary about them to validate the awarding of such an expensive deal just after one year and eight months since the company was established?

2. Does Zesco require an intermediary to purchase and sell power in view of its current fiscal problems? How has Zesco handled similar transactions before?

3. Whose decision was it to engage Kanona Power Company Limited?

4. Is there a contract between Zesco and Kanona Power Company Limited? If so, when was it entered into, and were tender procedures adhered to?

5. Does Kanona Power Company Limited have any physical infrastructure, technical capacity, and sector experience to justify the awarding of this contract?

6. Can Zesco make public the terms of this contract, how much is involved, and how much they have paid Kanona Power Company Limited so far?

7. Is it true that millions of dollars were paid to Kanona Power Company Limited even before a written and signed contract was in place, and that when Zesco staff expressed fear over these grave procurement criminalities, they were advised to leave the matter to the ‘big guys’ behind the deal, who enjoyed full protection and cover of St@te House?

8. Is it also true that Mr Muna Hatuba and Mr Valentine Chitalu have been playing a backroom role in this deal?

9. Can Zesco, Kanona Power Company Limited, Mr Hantuba, and Mr Chitalu come clean on this matter?

10. Didn’t donors and other cooperating partners, specifically the International Monetary Fund (IMF), raise serious concerns regarding this particular deal, and what has Mr Hichilema’s government done about it?



Why is Kanona Power Company transmitting and distributing power?



Can Zesco Limited explain the nature of the contract and the terms of reference.



Dr Fred M’membe