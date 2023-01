VENDORS COUNTRYWIDE ORDERED OUT OF STREETS

JAN 13, 2023

Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Gary Nkombo has directed the Lusaka City Council and local authorities countrywide to clear out vendors from undesignated areas.

Mr. Nkombo has directed council to enhance enforcement to minimize unregulated interaction of the public to boost hygiene.

He says the move is meant to prevent a costly epidemic such as cholera.

By Victoria Kayeye Yambani