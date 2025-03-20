Venezuelans watch in horror as Trump sends family to El Salvador

Mervin Yamarte’s family in Venezuela thought the 29-year-old — arrested by US authorities amid President Donald Trump’s migrant crackdown — would be put on a deportation flight home. But the plane never arrived.

Instead, they learned he had been flown to El Salvador after spotting him in a video, head shaven and bowed, sitting on the floor of a maximum security prison.

Yamarte was arrested last week at his home in Dallas with three friends, all of whom survived the brutal Darien jungle on their journey north in September 2023.

Three days after being detained, they were deported in shackles to El Salvador’s notorious Terrorism Confinement Center (CECOT), accused of being members of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua, which has a presence in the United States.

Mervin and his friends were among 238 Venezuelans deported to El Salvador under a centuries-old wartime act invoked by Donald Trump which can be used to repel an “invasion” or “predatory incursion” by an enemy country.

The deportations took place despite a US federal judge granting a temporary suspension of the expulsions order.

Mervin, Andy, Ringo and Edwuar grew up in Los Pescadores, a poor neighborhood of small homes with tin roofs and dirt streets in the country’s oil capital of Maracaibo.

With Venezuela’s economy, including its oil industry, in meltdown, the four decided to follow in the footsteps of the nearly eight million Venezuelans to have emigrated in the past decade.

But life in the United States, surviving off odds jobs, was a struggle.

“My son wanted to come home because he said this wasn’t the American dream, it was the American nightmare,” his mother Mercedes Yamarte told AFP.

After their arrest, the four — who were never charged with any crime, according to their families — agreed to be deported to Venezuela, where their families were waiting over the weekend to welcome them home.

Instead, they were flown to El Salvador, whose gang-busting President Nayib Bukele struck a deal with Trump to house alleged gang members at his showpiece mega-jail.

One of Mervin’s brothers recognized him in a video released by the Salvadoran presidency showing the prisoners being led in chains from a plane, having their heads shaved and sitting in rows on the floor.

A sobbing Yamarte is haunted by her son’s “terrified” look in the footage.

“It’s the greatest pain in my life, because it’s like a cry for help from my son,” said Yamarte, adding her two other children in the United States are now “begging” to return home but fear suffering the same fate as Mervin if they agree to be deported.