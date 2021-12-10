VERDICT RESERVED ON HICHILEMA ASSETS DECLARATION

The Constitutional Court has reserved judgment in a matter where opposition Patriots for Economic Progress Leader, Sean Tembo is seeking

an order of the court to compel the Electoral Commission of Zambia to reveal the value of assets of declared by President Hakainde Hichilema and others ahead of the august elections.

In this matter, Mr Tembo has asked the Constitutional Court to declare as illegal the failure by the Electoral Commission of Zambia to publish the assets and liabilities for the Head of State.

Mr Tembo says the commission was expected to declare the said assets and liabilities following the August 12, 2021 general elections but that up to now, the \electoral body has opted not to disclose the president’s worth.