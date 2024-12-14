VERIFICATION OF BALLOT PAPERS FOR THE NATIONAL ASSEMBLY AND TWO WARD BY-ELECTIONS





Today, Friday, 13th December 2024, representatives of various participating political parties and the media verified ballot papers for the upcoming by-elections in Kawambwa Constituency of Kawambwa District, Kawama Ward of Chililabombwe District, and Lilondo Ward of Shangombo District.





The ballot papers are scheduled to arrive in the respective districts on Monday, 16th December 2024.





The by-elections in the aforementioned districts are set for Friday, 20th December 2024.