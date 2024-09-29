VERIFICATION OF QUALIFICATIONS AT A FEE QUESTIONED



September 28, 2024



The Zambia Federation of Employers -ZFE – says the mandatory requirement by the Zambia Qualifications Authority -ZAQA- for academic qualifications to be verified by them at a fee will affect job seekers.



ZFE Executive Director HARRINGTON CHIBANDA says this is because most job seekers come from low income families and are more likely going to find it difficult to pay.



Mr. CHIBANDA says access to ZAQA offices will also be difficult as the institution only has presence in Provincial centres.



In an interview with ZNBC News, Mr. CHIBANDA also says the online verification option will disadvantage clients in rural areas who do not have access to reliable internet.



In a separate interview, Zambia National Union of Teachers Director of Public Relations GODWIN MASEKA says ZAQA is not suitable to verify academic qualifications.



Mr. MASEKA says the function to verify academic qualifications should be left to other institutions such as the Examinations Council of Zambia who have been carrying out the mandate.



But ZAQA Director General MERCY NGOMA has clarified that the Qualifications Act has been in place for several years and compliance has now become mandatory.



Ms NGOMA says the law is mainly aimed at dealing with foreign qualifications.



ZNBC