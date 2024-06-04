Vernon Mwaanga  writes to HH

His Excellency Hakainde Hichilema,

President of the Republic of Zambia,

State House,

Lusaka

4th June, 2024

Dear Mr President,

This is to wish you a very happy 62nd birthday. You have done a lot for our country since your overwhelming election in August, 2021. The burden of correcting some of the poor and costly decisions made by the previous administration has been very heavy. Admittedly, there is still a lot to be done to address the plight of your citizens and this should be treated as work in progress.

I humbly urge you to remain focused on implementing your plans, which are bearing fruit. I plead with you not to be discouraged by truth bennders , phophets of doom and professional critics, who offer no alternative workable solutions.

You have done a lot to re-create the democratic space which was almost extinct.You are also having to deal with natural calamities like drought, which is affecting every aspect of our national lives.

Like in every nascent and advanced democracies, the minority must always be heard, but in the final analysis, the majority must always have their way.

Laws and rules must be followed by all until they have been changed. May the Lord continue to guide you, protect you and bless you in everything you do for Zambia, Africa and the World.

Dr Vernon J Mwaanga GOEZ,

Freedom Fighter and Senior Citizen.