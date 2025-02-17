Very few people will actually use K500 notes  says Professor Ndulo

Very few people will actually use K500 notes says Ndulo!





University of Zambia economics lecturer Professor Manenga Ndulo says the introduction of new notes will not change the value of the currency.





On Tuesday, the Bank of Zambia announced the introduction of a new family of Zambian currency, to be launched on March 31, 2025.





The Central Bank said that the new currency family consists of six banknotes (K500, K200, K100, K50, K20, and K10), and six coins (K5, K2, K1,50N, 10N, and 5N).



-News Diggers