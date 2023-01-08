VICE PRESIDENT CHECKS ON AVAILABILITY OF DRUGS IN HOSPITALS

By Chileshe Mwango

Vice President Mutale Nalumango has toured some health facilities in Lusaka aimed at getting a true picture on the availability of drugs following complaints by the public on perceived drug shortages.

Ms. Nalumango who earlier visited Levy Mwanawasa Medical University Teaching Hospital, Chipata Level One Hospital and Matero Level One Hospital was informed that drugs in these facilities are available.

At Levy Mwanawasa Medical University Teaching Hospital, Senior Medical Superintendent John Musuku informed the Vice President that the hospital has 93% of essential medicines while HIV/AIDS, Malaria and TB drugs are at 100% capacity.

And at Chipata Level One Hospital, Medical Superintendent Mataa Mataa said the availability of essential medicines is at 75% while antiretroviral drugs are at 100%.

Dr. Mataa however said in the last three months, medical supplies to the facility were a challenge but have been supplemented by cooperating partners and the National Health Insurance Management Authority –NHIMA- which has also enabled the facility to offer a service to the people.

PHOENIX NEWS