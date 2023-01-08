VICE PRESIDENT CHECKS ON AVAILABILITY OF DRUGS IN HOSPITALS
By Chileshe Mwango
Vice President Mutale Nalumango has toured some health facilities in Lusaka aimed at getting a true picture on the availability of drugs following complaints by the public on perceived drug shortages.
Ms. Nalumango who earlier visited Levy Mwanawasa Medical University Teaching Hospital, Chipata Level One Hospital and Matero Level One Hospital was informed that drugs in these facilities are available.
At Levy Mwanawasa Medical University Teaching Hospital, Senior Medical Superintendent John Musuku informed the Vice President that the hospital has 93% of essential medicines while HIV/AIDS, Malaria and TB drugs are at 100% capacity.
And at Chipata Level One Hospital, Medical Superintendent Mataa Mataa said the availability of essential medicines is at 75% while antiretroviral drugs are at 100%.
Dr. Mataa however said in the last three months, medical supplies to the facility were a challenge but have been supplemented by cooperating partners and the National Health Insurance Management Authority –NHIMA- which has also enabled the facility to offer a service to the people.
PHOENIX NEWS
This woman why not visit the clinics in compounds?. Those facilities visited are politically equipped drugs. Everyone knows. You go to a clinic in george compound you will discover they don’t even the essential flagyl, amoxyl and panadol?.
Politicians make the same mistakes which their predecessors made before. If you want to assess the availability of drugs in the hospitals don’t send high level govt officials because the administrators in those hospitals get alarmed and they rearrange the store rooms to convince the officials that they have enough drugs. The VP is not even a medical expert.
Those same hospital administrators are in many cases responsible for drug shortages, how can they implicate themselves.
Let’s do things differently please. Patients are sent to private chemists because they are told that the hospital have runout of those drugs and the VP is informed that hospitals have enough medicines.
Even this NHIMA thing seems to be a cash cow for some hospital administrators who run private chemists and labs. Let’s open our eyes, why are patients sent to private chemists if the hospitals have enough drugs?