VICE PRESIDENT CLARIFIES CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT NOT MEANT TO EXTEND PRESIDENTIAL TERM





By Raphael Mulenga and Patricia Mbewe



Vice President Mutale Nalumango has clarified that there are no intentions to increase the term of office for the president through the amendment of the constitution.





Mrs. Nalumango emphasized government’s sincerity in addressing various issues through the constitutional amendment.



She has also reaffirmed government’s commitment to amending the constitution, with the goal of benefiting citizens.





Responding to a question by Mkaika Member of Parliament Peter Phiri who wanted to know the reason behind government’s urgency of amending the constitution, Mrs. Nalumango said the motive is to improve and enhance citizen participation in governance.





And when questioned about prioritizing constitutional reforms over addressing the high cost of living, Mrs. Nalumango reiterated government’s focus on tackling the issue, citing previous statements on the matter.





Meanwhile, Governance and Elections expert Stanley Mhango, says the proposed constitutional reforms by the UPND government must be informed by constitution amendments suggested by civil society and opposition political parties, as outlined in the Mwanakatwe and Mung’omba commission reports.





Mr. Mhango says these reports paved the way for the development of the green paper, which was a collaborative effort between the UPND in opposition, the Patriotic Front and Civil Society Organizations.



He has underscored the importance of inclusive constitutional reforms in Zambia.





Mr. Mhango believes that this review process presents a unique opportunity for zamia to adopt a comprehensive and inclusive constitutional reform process and is urging all stakeholders to seize this moment and work together towards a shared goal.



