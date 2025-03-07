Vice President Mutale Nalumango clarifies “Imita Ufole” statement!



Vice President Mutale Nalumango is disappointed that her “Imita Ufole” statement which means “get pregnant and get paid” has been politicized.





Mrs. Nalumango recently stated in parliament that government is working tirelessly to improve the livelihoods of citizens, including providing support for pregnant women, and encouraged women to get pregnant to benefit from this program, a statement which has been condemned by various stakeholders as it may contribute to the increase in teen pregnancies.





But Mrs. Nalumango has clarified that she was not referring to school-going children but rather to married women as pregnancy is seen as a source of pride for couples in Zambia.





She has expressed frustration over the misinterpretation of her figure of speech and the accusations that she is promoting pregnancy among young girls.





The Vice president further explained that her statement was directed at those couples who wish to have children but are hesitant due to concerns about their ability to care for them.



-Radio Phoenix