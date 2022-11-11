VICE PRESIDENT MUTALE NALUMANGO DEFENDS AWARDING OF CONTRACTS TO GRANT THORNTON ZAMBIA AND PRICE WATER HOUSE COOPERS

By Chileshe Mwango

Vice President Mutale Nalumango has defended the awarding of contracts to Grant Thornton Zambia and Price Water House Coopers to audit the Zambia Defence forces.

Patriotic Front Members of Parliament who include leader of the opposition in Parliament Brian Mundubile, Mutotwe Kafwaya, Stephen Kampyongo and George Chisenga expressed concern with alleged failure to tender the contract given to the two companies, exposing secret military information to private entities and the political interest that some politicians have in the companies awarded the contracts.

And in responding to concerns during the Vice President’s question time, Mrs. Nalumango says there is nothing wrong with the Auditor General’s Office to contract grant Thornton and price water house coopers as the law allows the auditor general’s office to sub-contract.

Mrs Nalumango who could not say whether the right procedure was followed in granting the contract to the two companies however says she believes the auditor general’s office followed the law.

She further said the findings from the audit will form part of the auditor general’s report which will be taken to parliament for scrutiny.

