VICE PRESIDENT NALUMANGO FORCED TO PULL DOWN THE CHILE 1 POST

This is the post Vice president Mutale Nalumango has been forced to pull down.

The UPND Cadres could not stomach this saying she will mourn him alone.

“Ba Nalumango uyu mulemulosha mweka. Us we have other horrible memories of him. In fact you didn’t have to post this,” reacted Cheche Kalala a UPND Cadre and member of the Praise Singers.

Dennis Mulenga also had this to say:

“Her types of politics are worrying. She can sympathize with this macabre’s death but to make a post about it is an insult to the people that were anguished by this guys thuggery.”

Richard Chileshe aka Chile 1 was a PF Cadre who attacked Hakainde Hichilema at Sun FM in Ndola forcing him to escape through the roof.

Chileshe was killed by his wife earlier today after she shot him following a marital misunderstanding.