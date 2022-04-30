Nalumango mourns Chile 1

By Oliver Chisenga

VICE-PRESIDENT Mutale Nalumango says every child matters to its mother.

In his condolence message over the death of Kitwe businessman Richard Chileshe, popularly knonw as Chile 1, Vice-President Nalumango said the death of a child leaves a permanent injury in the heart of a mother.

Chileshe died this morning and it is alleged that he was shot dead by his wife, Annie Monta aged 30, who has since been detained by police.

“MOTHERS will understand when I say every child matters to us and their death leaves a permanent injury in our hearts. I wish to mourn with the Chile1 family. Rest In Peace dear SON,” posted Vice-President Nalumango on her Facebook page.