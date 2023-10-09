Vice-President Mutale Nalumango says the UPND govt will be in power for 50 years

VICE-President Mutale Nalumango says it is disappointing that the Constituency Development Fund is not being used quickly enough so that more money can be released. And the Vice-President says the UPND government will be in power for 50 years.

During the vice-president’s question time, Friday, Bwacha PF MP Sydney Mushanga questioned why opposition and independent-led constituencies were being discriminated against by government in terms of CDF disbursements, claiming that they had only received about K6 million per constituency.

In response, Vice-President Nalumango said government was disbursing CDF equitably. “I will tell you that don’t believe it. Therefore, I can assure you that that information is totally false. Resources will be given according to the absorption…I stand here very disappointed to…… news diggers