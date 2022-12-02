Vice President Shuns Question on the sale of The GulfStream and Shares in Kansanshi

….as Leader of Opposition reminds New Dawn of Arricle 210 on the Disposal of State Assets…….

Today in Parliament

Leader of Opposition Hon. Brian Mundubile this morning asked Vice President Mutale Nalumango on why the New Dawn Government is proceeding with the Transaction of the sale of the Gulfstream and Shares in Kansanshi Mine.

President Hakainde Hichilema when he addressed judges mentioned that Government was finalizing the sale of the Gulf Stream and this morning the News Diggers carried an headline the disposal of shares in Kansanshi Mine.

“Your Honor the law under Article 210 is very clear on the disposal of major state assets and that these should be subject to approval of Parliament clearly these two transactions have not been presented before this house. My question is why is your government proceeding with these two transactions acting outside the law instead of bringing these transactions for approval of parliament?”

In her response Madam Nalumango declined to answer these very important questions and said “I would say one thing that because of the importance of this matter, I can give my understanding which I have but that is not enough, we need to come back to the house we need to come back to the house and give our version of the statement. And it is my hope that the people of Zambia and the Hon Member will be very happy with what we are going to bring but allow us to bring a full statement so that Justice is done, just like you are saying I too just the screaming headline but their is something I know but let us bring a ministerial statement on this matter it is very important, madam I thank you”