VICTIM OF GAS CYLINDER EXPLOSION DIES



Gertrude Matanda, one of the two victims who got burnt when a gas cylinder explosion triggered a house fire in Chifubu Township on January 22, 2025 around 19:00 hrs succumbed to her injuries on Friday, February 7, 2025.



Matanda, 40, sustained burns on her legs, hands, and forehead, while her 18-year-old niece suffered burns on her knees and hands.



The two were cooking outside when they heard an explosion from the kitchen. They were rushed to Ndola Teaching Hospital.



Born on August 10, 1984, Matanda a former pupil at Lubuto Secondary School and devoted member of Chifubu East Seventh-Day Adventist Church was the sister-in-law of Ndola Mayor Jones Kaliati.



She was laid to rest Monday, February 10, 2025 at Kansenshi Cemetery.



📷: Getrude Matanda.



SOURCE: Lubuto Community News