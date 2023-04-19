VICTIM TESTIFIES IN COURT HOW DAVIES CHAMA AND ANOTHER SHOT HIM TWICE AND STABBED HIM BEFORE TYING HIM

….Davis Chama, Brian Nyoni case versus the People.

The 51 year old Mashaukwa Mushaukwa of Sesheke’s Mabumbu area narrates how former PF Secretary General Davis Chama Shot him twice in his left thigh while Brian Nyoni stabbed him on his left buttock and right hand with a knife before tying him with a rope.

This was on 6th June 2015 at around 17 Hours in Sichili area, Mulobezi District.

Our reporter, Marcus Briany Sakubita is tracking the story for us in Western Province.

