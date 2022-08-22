VICTIMS OF DEMOLISHED STRUCTURES BUILT ON KASOMPE AIRSTRIP LAND WILL NOT BE COMPENSATED

By Patricia Male & Michael Kaluba

Government says it will not compensate the over 300 victims of structures that were demolished over the weekend in Chingola on the Copperbelt which were illegally built on land belonging to Kasompe Airstrip.

Government however says it can with the help of the Chingola Municipal council on compassionate ground help the victims if an unoccupied piece of land is identified within or outside the boundaries of Chingola to help affected families start afresh.

Speaking when he featured on the breakfast show on Phoenix FM, local government permanent secretary administration, Maambo Hamaundu said there is little that government can do about the Chingola demolition because the victims had encroached land belonging to an Kasompe Airstrip.

Mr. Hamaundu explained that because the houses were illegally built, the owners were notified about the impending demolition then to allow them remove their valuables to pave way for the demolition exercise, which most of them did not adhere to.

Meanwhile, Governance Activist Sam Sakanya has challenged government to put in place a system that will prevent demolition of property by proactive action to stop any illegal building activities.

Mr. Sakanya tells Phoenix News that these demolitions are testament to the widespread corruption at local authorities, the lack of capacity and efficiency to enforce laws by councils, hence the need for government to put the country’s land administration system in order.

He has since demanded that a thorough and objective investigation is conducted to determine who issued the plots to the victims, who signed off on the planning permission and also that alternative land is found for those whose structures were demolished.

