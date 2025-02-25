VICTORIA FALLS POWER STATION GENERATING MAXIMUM POWER – STATION MANAGER



ZESCO’s Victoria Falls Hydro-Power Station Manager Paul Mwanza says the station is currently generating maximum power at its three stations, A, B and C, without facing any technical or engineering challenges.





Victoria Falls Station A, which was commissioned in 1936, is Zambia’s oldest hydro-power station with a capacity of 8 Megawatts (MW). Stations B and C, both commissioned in 1968, have generating capacities of 60 MW and 40 MW respectively.





In an interview, Friday, Mwanza said the power station had seen a reduction in power generation last year, to as low as 38 MW.





“In terms of generation, we have picked up, because ours in terms of water consumption is not as compared to these other bigger stations”.



News Diggers