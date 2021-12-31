Home politics PF VIDEO: 12 months in prison with hard labour for PF commander Innocent... politicsPFUPNDVideos VIDEO: 12 months in prison with hard labour for PF commander Innocent Kalimanshi December 31, 2021 1 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp 1 COMMENT Excellent news!!!! Now let us move up the ladder and start jailing them. Reply LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.
Excellent news!!!!
Now let us move up the ladder and start jailing them.