2022 MAY BE A LITTLE HARDER; YOU’LL THANK US IN 2023, MUTATI TELLS ZAMBIANS

Felix Mutati, the MMD faction leader and now minister in the UPND’s new dawn government, has told Zambians that 2022 may be a little harder for them but that fruits of their work will be seen in 2023.

Mr Mutati, who has been rewarded with a position of Minister of Science and Technology by President Hakainde Hichilema, said during Sunday Interview on ZNBC that Zambians must be patient with the new government.

“You have to be patient, 2022, probably a little harder, 2023 you’ll come and tell us yes, thank you guys, we have made it. The New Dawn Government under President Hichilema, on Thursday he said something very important that in order to rebuild the economy, we shall need as a nation to take tough decisions and that he will not be taking decisions in order to appease, that was on Wednesday. On Thursday, when the Minister of Finance was winding up the budget debate, he said Zambia is in a debt crisis. And in other words, he says Zambia is bankrupt. That was the Minister of Finance,” Mr Mutati said.

“And in order to address that status, we cannot continue to lead life as normal, we have to take difficult decisions.“-ZR