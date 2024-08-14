VIDEO: 50 Cent Finally Speaks On Reasons That Made Him Distance Himself From Diddy

50 Cent hasn’t given Sean Combs much of a break despite Diddy’s turbulent recent months which have been filled with sexual assault cases and footage of him abusing Cassie.

Some may be curious as to what Diddy actually did to 50 Cent to necessitate such animosity. You need not wonder any longer, as 50 Cent recently discussed his contempt for Diddy in great detail.

The Hollywood Reporter released their most recent cover story interview with 50 Cent born Curtis Jackson.

In it, the Ridin’ Dirty crooner discusses launching his TV empire and setting up his G-Unit Film and Television studio in Shreveport, Louisiana, among other things.

The 49-year-old revealed the weird request made by the Bad Boy founder, which made him withdraw.

“He asked to take me shopping. I thought that was the weirdest sht in the world because that might be something that a man says to a woman. And I’m just like, ‘Naw, I’m not fking with this weird energy or weird sht,’ coming off the way he was just moving. Because of that, I wasn’t comfortable around him.”

50 made it clear that their relationship was strictly business-related, even though others could believe they were friends outside of the music industry. He stated, “It was mostly work.”

“I wouldn’t call it a friendship because there wouldn’t be disappointment between us if we didn’t speak to each other.”

Even more, 50 Cent disclosed that Diddy was not interested in working with the Power executive producer despite Jennifer Lopez’s suggestion that he collaborate with him on songs.

“I remember Diddy would call, and my son’s mom would answer, and I didn’t want to get on the phone,” he said. “Like, ‘No, no, no.’ And she was like, ‘What the f**k? We need money.’ She’s looking at me, like, ‘What? Why don’t you want to talk to him?’”

50 was also privy to the fact that Diddy mistreated producers and claimed credit for things he did not do, which encouraged him to keep his distance.

“Puff is a businessperson; when [people call him] a producer, I see people that were taken advantage of, who produced things that he took from them,” he said. “He got the credit. He’s not a producer. He’s been able to take advantage of the business and the creatives in it. I don’t have any interest in doing that. I actually fall under the creative. So I just didn’t want to hang out with that.”

As more and more information regarding the Making The Band actor’s abusive treatment of women became public, 50 Cent became a frequent critic, making their relationship increasingly antagonistic in recent times.

50 routinely made jokes about his former colleague while also raising awareness, despite the horrific nature of the stories.

He even went as far as to make a docuseries, Diddy Do It?, which was sold to Netflix.