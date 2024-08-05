VIDEO: A DISTRESS CALL ON PRESIDENT HH OVER THE ISSUE OF HON JAY JAY- HON BINWELL MPUNDU NKANA MP

10

10 COMMENTS

    • No he is not on the run how can he escape when he was been guided 24/7 ,it’s either the state machinery had hide him from the family so that they can escape justice those who abducted him

  4. WHAT JUSTICE DO YOU HAVE FOR THE ONE WHOSE MOUTH WAS URINATED INTO? WHAT JUSTICE DO YOU HAVE FOR THE POLICE OFFICERS WHO WERE BEATEN BY JJ.
    YOU TALK OF THE CASE HAVING HAD GONE TO THE COURT. THAT WAS A KANGAROO COURT PREPARED BY PF SO THAT THE CASE ENDS. THINK OF IT, WERE THE CASES WORTH K150 000.00 YOUR PF COURT CHARGED JJ? A BIG CASE TUERNED INTO A JOKE, CAN WE AGREE? NO! HOW MUCH WAS THERE FOR THE VICTIMS? IWE BINWELL GROW UP BUPUBOBU ULEMBA LEMBA KULI BA KATEKA! RESPECT THE PRESIDENT. THIS PRESIDENT IS UNCOMPARABLE TO THE DANCING, DRUNKEN, THIEVING PRESIDENCY YOU ARE ACCUSTOMED WITH. THIS PRESIDENT HAS BROUGHT CREDIBILITY, ACCOUNTABILITY TO GOVERNANCE OF THE COUNTRY. LIVE WITH THE RULE OF LAW FOR NOW AND FOREVER MORE. TO TELL YOU, THAT IS CADREISM YOU ARE BRINGING. ALSO TELL LUNGU TO STOP POLITICAL CADREISM HE IS PLAYING OVER JJ BANDA. YOU BREAK THE LAW; YOU ARE ON YOUR OWN AND THAT INCLUDES JJ BANDA.

    • No he is not on the run how can he escape when he was been guided 24/7 ,it’s either the state machinery had hide him from the family so that they can escape justice those who abducted him

  6. This Binwell went to parliament to play. People of Nkana will do well to vote for someone else in 2026. Hopefully someone mature and more concerned about the constituency than ranting for personal friendships

  7. The quality of PF MPs is really disappointing. Binwel ubo bupuba, that’s not intelligence, but foolishness from an elected member of Parliament.
    You cant be a spokesman for a wrong doer like JJ. I thought you could simply condemn the behaviour of JJ instead to making baseless appeal to the head of state.
    Leka ubupuba iwe Binwel and avoid childish manners

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here