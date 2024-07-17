VIDEO: A newly emerged video shows the gunman who attempted to assassinate Donald Trump being bullied by his classmates

A newly emerged video shows the gunman who attempted to assassinate former US President Donald Trump, being bullied by his classmates when he was in high school..

In one of the videos, Thomas Matthew Crooks was sitting at his desk as a classmate repeatedly yanks at the leg of his pants.

As the prankster pulls at his pants leg, Crooks continually tells them to “stop,” eventually saying, “Stop, you’re pulling my leg,” while the person behind the camera laughs.

In another video, a group of students were m0cking Crooks and he shouted at them in return.

Crooks who graduated from Bethel Park High School in 2022 — was a loner who was “relentlessly” bullied, according to former classmates.

He was nicknamed “the school shooter” in high school and teased over his “bad hygiene,” a classmate said.

One classmate of Crooks previously told NY Post that Crooks “didn’t seem like really weird or anything.”

“I would have pegged him as a Republican,” they said, adding, “He was more of a loner. He probably had a friend group, but not many friends.”

TMZ just JUST released footage of Donald Trump’s shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks being bullied while he was in school.



