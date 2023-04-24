“PF was a baby, there is grand corruption in UPND”- Seer1

“The Corruption that is going on now in UPND, I mean what PF did was little, PF was nothing compared to what is going on in the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Agriculture and there was no Corruption in PF compared to what is happening now in UPND”


Both ECL and HH are good individuals but messed up by those who surround them!


“President HH has been messed up the people surrounding him and I hope he realizes that because things are bad for him!
Prophet Seer 1

  1. It could be true that UPND is more corrupt than PF. Just because it is done in secret, does not mean it does not exist.

    HH has been a huge disappointment when it comes to fighting corruption.

    Upto now, not even one person has been jailed. They are all being acquitted from courts of law. The ones that have been caught red handed like, Milingo and Faith, have been given immunities.

    Hakainde has amplified the message that corruption pays, and there are no consequences.

    I just hope lenders take note and do not give aid or loans to Zambia until corruption is addressed. Otherwise, these politicians will just pocket the loan money like those before them.

  2. Seer one is being misled by people who have not even read the latest Auditor General’s report thinking it’s for the time upnd has been in office. And now some simple minded people are going with the flow, typical of us Zambians. Read, research then make an informed opinion. That report was for the time pf was still in office. Seer1 busy showing dangerous ignorance and misleading himself.

  3. The Nigerian High Commissioner to Zambia should be summoned by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and told sternly that his conman citizen has no right to fan trouble in this country. Zambia owes so-called Seer1 nothing. Seer1’s own country badly needs his so-called magical powers. He’s however free to deal with the PF because they are the ones who allowed him to live in Zambia when he had no visible means of paying his bills.

