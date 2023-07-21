CHIENGI MP GIVEN KATUTA TAKES A WALK OF SHAME

LUSAKA – Independent Chiengi Member of Parliament Given Katuta was this morning marching orders and told to stay out of Parliament for the seven days for disrespectful conduct towards the Speaker of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti.

Delivering her ruling, Ms. Mutti stated that she declined the recommendations of the committee to formally warn Ms. Katuta bearing in mind the precedent set in the Garry Nkombo case where PF MP Brian Mundubile complained that Mr. Nkombo had disrespected a presiding officer.

She said Ms. Katuta openly disregarded the Speaker’s guidance on her request to leave the House but opted to rudely wave her hand at the Speaker as she walked out of the House as well as going around the house instead of using the nearest exit point.

The Speaker warned that she will not tolerate gross indiscipline and misconduct from any member saying the decorum of the house must always be protected and preserved and added that ordinarily her conduct would have attracted a more severe punishment, but she was lenient because the lawmaker expressed remorse after she apologized.

Ms. Mutti informed Ms. Katuta that during the suspension period she will not be paid her salary or allowance, will not have access to precincts of the National Assembly Motel and should not conduct any business as a member of parliament.

