ACC SECRETLY INVESTIGATING TWO NEW DAWN MINISTERS FOR CORRUPTION – APNAC
…says they allegedly received $250,000 in individual accounts by a named contractor as kick backs, prompting ACC to update the nation on the matter
Lusaka, Tuesday, March 21, 2023 ( Smart Eagles )
TWO Cabinet Ministers are reportedly being investigated by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) for receiving $250,000 each from a named Firm.
The Senior Government officials in question are Engineer Charles Milupi who is Minister of Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development and Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane, Minister of Finance.
And the African Parliamentary Network Against Corruption (APNAC) has since given the ACC a 24 hours ultimatum to update the nation on the matter and name the firm involved.
Speaking during a Media Briefing in Lusaka today, APNAC Secretary General Munir Zulu said he has information from impeccable sources that the two Ministers have been secretly appearing before the ACC.
Hon Zulu said State House is aware of the investigations but wondered why the ACC is not updating the nation on the progress made.
He has tasked the ACC to tell the nation why the matter they have been investigating for two weeks is not being availed to the public.
Hon Zulu has threatened to spill the beans to name the contractor involved in the transactions if the ACC does not state who transferred the $250,000 to the two Ministers accounts.
“If the ACC does tell us where this money came from, we shall name the contractor who transferred $250,000 to each one’s account. We have the information. We are giving them a benefit of the doubt to tell the nation.
“Why is this information being guarded secretly. We have also received disturbing Information that Engineer Mulchard Kuntawala allegedly transferred some money before he was appointed RDA Board Chairman through a bank transfer again to Hon Charles Milupi and the ACC have been investigating the matter. We demand that the ACC must come out clear on Milupi and Musokotwane, “he said.
Meanwhile, APNAC Member Hon Mulenga FUBE has demanded for transparency from the ACC.
Hon Fube said if the transfers occurred, it is grand corruption meant to benefit the individuals who received the money.
He said the two ministers under probe are holding two sensitive positions and therefore the nation must know in case of illegalities being performed.
“If you pick your Cabinet Chart, the Two Ministers are very high-ranking Ministers. It also means that their proximity to the President cannot be doubted because they control the resources of the nation,
They also control the projects for the nation, the other one Finances, while the other one Identified what should be done.
“As APNAC, we are just doing our oversight role on the Executive. What we are doing is blowing the whistle and in this case, the whistle is being blown in the direction that the ACC must issue a statement. They must issue a statement within 24 hours, this also includes Mr Kuntawala because it is presumed that everyone is innocent until proven guilty. As Citizens, we have a right to demand that ACC up their game. Let them use the same measure they use on suspected proceeds of crime. We are here talking about exchange of cash. We demand for transparency from ACC because it is a wing that we expect will expose abuse of public office,” he said.
Scandal after scandal after scandal.
Worry not ministers, you are in luck! Corrupt individuals are protected under this government. Just go get your immunities from state House.
Carry on soldiers of corruption.
Resume your plunder!
On the 26th of August 2021. I came up with my blogging name. 2.8 million in Lies. We are not even half way. Worse is yet to come.
Keep on enlightening people IndigoTyrol.
We thank you honorable MPs for the expose.
There is something terribly wrong with the Lusaka – Ndola Road Project and other projects which the government has started doing. The truth will slowly start coming out for nothing under the sun is ever hidden.
May you look at the Fertiliser deals, Aflife, Medicines and Drugs procurement and the conversion of Tazama Pipeline project.On the last one we hear $ 51million spent in under 4 months?? And what does one see? Mud and Soil, and the flushing of the pipeline with Kerosene!
What type of Rehabilitation works were done on this Pipeline?
Put pressure on this government of ” Angels” ..as their true colours have started emerging.
Agreed. But what you have mentioned are very small deals.
The real money is with our mines. This is where the real plunder is. Watch the space and more revelations will be made. These guys are worse than PF. You will be shocked.
This is why ACC was moved to State House.
This is why the Auditor General was removed and demonised.
The next Auditor General, Mr. Hachoma Hatonga, will tell us that there is no corruption in Zambia.
Charles Milupi is in the top 10 richest Zambians. He is extremely wealthy already. Yet he wants more?
When I condemn UPND behaviour, praise singers insult me. If only we had joined forces early on condemning mal practices, we could have kept this government in check to deliver for Zambia. But you chose to support them blindly, and insult us the ex praise singers.
As I have been saying for a while, UPND is plundering, and these revelations are only a tip of the very large iceberg.
Mufilika ni mufilika.
Good morning people. God does not delight in persons who don’t speak the truth. Please Dr. Situmbeko and Mr. Milupi can you voice out now. We want to hear the truth from ACC if trully they are persuing this matter, or else may you act on these people behind bars if they have cooked the story because they are misleading the Nation and turnishing your names. ACC must now be quick in taking all the accused to fast track court now.
Coming from Minor Zulu i take it with a pinch of salt