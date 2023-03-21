ACC SECRETLY INVESTIGATING TWO NEW DAWN MINISTERS FOR CORRUPTION – APNAC

…says they allegedly received $250,000 in individual accounts by a named contractor as kick backs, prompting ACC to update the nation on the matter

Lusaka, Tuesday, March 21, 2023 ( Smart Eagles )

TWO Cabinet Ministers are reportedly being investigated by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) for receiving $250,000 each from a named Firm.

The Senior Government officials in question are Engineer Charles Milupi who is Minister of Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development and Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane, Minister of Finance.

And the African Parliamentary Network Against Corruption (APNAC) has since given the ACC a 24 hours ultimatum to update the nation on the matter and name the firm involved.

Speaking during a Media Briefing in Lusaka today, APNAC Secretary General Munir Zulu said he has information from impeccable sources that the two Ministers have been secretly appearing before the ACC.

Hon Zulu said State House is aware of the investigations but wondered why the ACC is not updating the nation on the progress made.

He has tasked the ACC to tell the nation why the matter they have been investigating for two weeks is not being availed to the public.

Hon Zulu has threatened to spill the beans to name the contractor involved in the transactions if the ACC does not state who transferred the $250,000 to the two Ministers accounts.

“If the ACC does tell us where this money came from, we shall name the contractor who transferred $250,000 to each one’s account. We have the information. We are giving them a benefit of the doubt to tell the nation.

“Why is this information being guarded secretly. We have also received disturbing Information that Engineer Mulchard Kuntawala allegedly transferred some money before he was appointed RDA Board Chairman through a bank transfer again to Hon Charles Milupi and the ACC have been investigating the matter. We demand that the ACC must come out clear on Milupi and Musokotwane, “he said.

Meanwhile, APNAC Member Hon Mulenga FUBE has demanded for transparency from the ACC.

Hon Fube said if the transfers occurred, it is grand corruption meant to benefit the individuals who received the money.

He said the two ministers under probe are holding two sensitive positions and therefore the nation must know in case of illegalities being performed.

“If you pick your Cabinet Chart, the Two Ministers are very high-ranking Ministers. It also means that their proximity to the President cannot be doubted because they control the resources of the nation,

They also control the projects for the nation, the other one Finances, while the other one Identified what should be done.

“As APNAC, we are just doing our oversight role on the Executive. What we are doing is blowing the whistle and in this case, the whistle is being blown in the direction that the ACC must issue a statement. They must issue a statement within 24 hours, this also includes Mr Kuntawala because it is presumed that everyone is innocent until proven guilty. As Citizens, we have a right to demand that ACC up their game. Let them use the same measure they use on suspected proceeds of crime. We are here talking about exchange of cash. We demand for transparency from ACC because it is a wing that we expect will expose abuse of public office,” he said.