VIDEO: all PF structures in Petauke Central have defected to UPND

PF SUFFERS SETBACK IN PETAUKE AS ALL STRUCTURES DEFECT TO THE RULING UPND



January 13,2025



The Patriotic Front (PF) has suffered a major political blow as all its constituency structures, including the renowned Constituency Chairperson Felix Ngulube and ward representatives, have defected to the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND).





Speaking during the defection , PF Constituency Chairperson Felix Ngulube cited a lack of direction within the Patriotic Front as the primary reason for their decision to abandon the opposition party.





Mr. Ngulube revealed that the disarray in the PF had compelled all its councillors in the area to join the UPND, aligning themselves with the government’s vision for development and progress.





He commended the UPND government for its impactful social intervention policies, including the Cash for Work Program, Emergency Transfers, and the Social Cash Transfer initiative.





According to Mr. Ngulube, these programs are a testament to the UPND’s commitment to improving the welfare of Zambians, regardless of their political affiliations.ht



“I, as a PF Chairperson, am able to freely receive Food Reserve Agency (FRA) maize without being questioned about my political affiliation—something that was not possible during our time in government. This government has set a very good example,” he said.





Mr. Ngulube declared that the Patriotic Front has no viable Plan B for its survival, stating that no one would want to associate themselves with what he described as a “finished political party.”



He pledged his full support and dedication to the UPND candidate Severian Lungu in the forthcoming parliamentary by-election, describing the move as the only logical path for meaningful development in Petauke.





Welcoming the defectors UPND Chairperson for Eastern Province Johabbie Mtonga echoed similar sentiments, urging the defectors to work in harmony with the existing party structures to strengthen the UPND’s presence in the constituency.



The defections come on the heels of all eight ward councillors in Petauke Constituency, as well as some area Members of Parliament, expressing their support for the UPND candidate Severian Lungu ahead of the by-election.





The political mood in Petauke suggests a sweeping victory for the UPND candidate, with overwhelming support from both defectors and the electorate.



The defections mark a significant political milestone, further consolidating the UPND’s dominance in Eastern Province and reaffirming the people’s confidence in the ruling party’s leadership.





And Special Assistant to the President for Political Affairs Levy Ngoma applauded the leaders for their bold decision to align with President Hakainde Hichilema’s transformative vision.



Mr. Ngoma reiterated that the President’s policies are designed to uplift communities and ensure equitable distribution of resources across the country



(C) UPND MEDIA TEAM