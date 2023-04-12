PoliticsPFUPND VIDEO: All the Maize that Hakainde Hichilema produced at his Farm went to Congo- Lubinda April 12, 2023 4 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp
Its shameful when an old man like Bo Lubinda is complaining of another mans work. Bo Lubinda why dont you also grow your own maize and export.? What’s stopping you? Please tell us sensible things . Leave this sort of politics to Nawakwi you are now invading her space.
That is his maize but what about what you produced if at all you did, where did it go? Do you even have a farm, shame on you.
Does ZaYelo have proof olo he is just speaking from his behind ?
Given Lubinda is talking nonsense here. Kenya will buy maize only from commercial farmers it will sign contracts with and not from every willing seller. HH is very small in arable farming as his concentration is ranching. He grows maize for consumption on the farm, no more.