AMB. MWAMBA FILES COMPLAINT AGAINST CHIEF JUSTICE AT JUDICIAL COMPLAINTS COMMISSION

Lusaka- Monday, 16th January 2023

Patriotic Front Presidential Candidate, Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba, has reported Chief Justice, Hon. Mumba Malila for judicial misconduct.

In his letter to the Judicial Complaints Commission (JCC) Chairperson, Amb. Mwamba said Hon. Mumba Malila and Justice Jones Chinyama presided over an appeal case in which they should have recused themselves.



He stated that the Constitution in Article 118, provided that judicial authority was exercised in a fair and accountable manner.

Mr. Mwamba stated that he was surprised to learn that Hon. Malila and Hon. Jones Chinyama heard and determined a Supreme appeals case inbolving Stella Mumba Chibanda and 3 Others Vs The People, appeal nos. 418, 419, 420, 421 of 2013.



The appeal case involved facts and alleged crimes committed during the disbursement of funds from a security account held in ZNCB London Branch, run by the Zambia Security Intelligence Services (ZSIS) called the ZAMTROP.



He stated that Hon. Jones Chinyama, in 2009, as Magistrate in the subsidiary court, convicted and jailed Faustin Kabwe and Aaron Chungu. The two were found guilty of theft and being in possession of money believed to have been stolen or unlawfully obtained from the ZAMTROP account.



It is worth noting that on appeal to the High Court, both Faustin and Aaron Chungu were acquitted on these matters by a panel of judges comprising Judge Betty Mungomba, Judge Mwila Chitabo and Judge Annessie Bobo-Banda.



Mr. Mwamba stated that it was on record that Hon. Malila, as Attorney General and on behalf of the Republic of Zambia, sued former President, Frederick Chiluba, Stella Mumba Chibanda, Faustin Kabwe and Aaron Chungu in the London High Court, in the case of the Attorney General of Zambia Vs Meer Care& Desai (a firm) & Others {2007} EWHC 952, over payments made in the ZAMTROP account.

Furthermore, in his own official Curriculum Vitae, the Chief Justice cites his experience during this period when he was Attorney General in this manner, “Was in the frontline in the fight against corruption waged by President Mwanawasa’s administration, led a team of legal and foreign lawyers against high profile individuals, concluded high level agreements on behalf of the Government to the recovery of looted assets.”



Clearly the two judges should not have sat to hear and determine this case as they were largely prejudiced and biased as their previous roles because of their their established perceptions of the appellants and therefore robbed them of the right to innocence and a fair hearing.

Mr. Mwamba stated therefore that the failure by the two Justices to recuse themselves from hearing and determining this appeal exhibits gross misconduct and deliberately prejudiced the appellants and their action consequently undermined the integrity of the judicial process.

Mr. Mwamba stated that in his view, this was a clear breach under Section 3 of the Judicial Code of Act No. 13 of 1999.



He has requested the JCC to set up a tribunal to investigate the complaint as the failure to recuse themselves depicted acts of impropriety, bias and professional misconduct.



He has also called on the two Justices to be suspended until the matter was concluded.

The Appeals case of 2013 of Stella Mumba Chibanda, Dr. Katele Kalumba, Faustin Kabwe and Aaron Chungu Vs The People needed Hon. Malila and Justice Chinyama to have recused themselves.



The four were charged with offences related to the corrupt practices under the Anti-Corruption Act no. 46 of 1996.

In this case, former Minister of Finance, Katele Kalumba was accused of receiving a bribe of £4,000.00 to expedite payments to two USA based companies that had security contracts with the Zambia Intelligence Security Services ( ZISS).

Stella Chibanda as Director External Resource Mobilizationand later Permanent Secretary received $28,000 and a farm as gratification to process these payments through Bank of Zambia and ZNCB -London Branch to the two USA companies.

Faustin Kabwe and Aaron Chungu as Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of non-banking financial institution, Access Financial Services held local accounts for the Zambia Security Intelligence Services that received some money from the ZAMTROP Account from London.



The companies; Systems Innovations and Wilbain Incorporation received about $25million under an MOU and security contracts for the supply and installation of communication, security systems and equipment.



The two companies also installed steel fencing at State House, Vice President, Ministry of Defence, Cabinet Office, Ministry of Finance, International Airport, ZSIS and the Supreme Court and High Court grounds.