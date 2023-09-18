AMB. MWAMBA INSPECTS DAMAGE DONE TO PF SECRETARIAT
Wednesday-18th September, 2023


Patriotic Front Information and Publicity Chairperson, Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba has arrived back in the country and has gone to inspect the damage and vandalism done by Matero Member of Parliament, Miles Sampa and his horde of youths that violently attacked the Party Secretariat on Friday, 15th September 2023.


The Party has filed a complaint to the Zambia to investigate the criminal action of malicious damage and criminal tresspass of the premises.

2 COMMENTS

  1. I have lost respect for these people. Now their true colours are being displayed. PF was a very notorious group but how did Zambia get these people as leaders? Their behaviours are worse than jokers. Zambia must have better people than these I’d.. ts.

  2. Zambia is a difficult country to lead, When Esther Lungu was taken to police, ati its family issue , why can’t the pf chaps take this as party issue and sort it out themselves before they start pointing fingers on police soon

