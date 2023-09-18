AMB. MWAMBA INSPECTS DAMAGE DONE TO PF SECRETARIAT

Wednesday-18th September, 2023



Patriotic Front Information and Publicity Chairperson, Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba has arrived back in the country and has gone to inspect the damage and vandalism done by Matero Member of Parliament, Miles Sampa and his horde of youths that violently attacked the Party Secretariat on Friday, 15th September 2023.



The Party has filed a complaint to the Zambia to investigate the criminal action of malicious damage and criminal tresspass of the premises.