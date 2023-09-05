VIDEO: Angry Kasama Residents Hound UPND Members Out Of Gravesite

ANGRY KASAMA RESIDENTS HOUND UPND MEMBERS OUT OF GRAVESITE

IRATE Kasama residents hound UPND cadres from the graveyard where PF’s first Councillor in Kasama Constituency Zebron Kashiba was being put to rest.



The residents were incensed when UPND cadres started to haul insults and other unpalatables at some of the speakers at the funeral who touched on issues the high cost of mealie meal and the cost of living generally.



They argued that it was tantamount to mockery for any sane human being living in Zambia to downplay the aching cost of food in the country that has been instigated by Mr Hakainde Hichilema who is the leader of the UPND.



The residents charged at the few UPND cadres who attended the funeral and asked them to leave the burial site or be physically manhandled for supporting the cruelty of rising the cost of essential food staffs.



They further warned against going round and mocking the citizens by arguing that the cost of mealie meal is rightly placed when the majority cannot afford it with ease.



The residents have since sent a strong message to Mr Hakainde and his government through their cadres to immediately reduce the high cost of mealie meal and other essential commodities.