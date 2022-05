BA PF LESA AMIPALE: NTUMPA UNIVERSITY STILL AT 5% WORKS DESPITE 1 HUNDRED AND 12 MILLION 5 HUNDRED US DOLLARS PAID.



THE CONSTRUCTION OF NTUMPA UNIVERSITY IN KASAMA DISTRICT OF NORTHERN PROVINCE IS STILL AT 5 PERCENT SINCE THE CONSTRUCTION WORKS BEGAN IN 2018 DESPITE THE CONSTRACTOR CHINA ENERGY ENGINEERING CONSTRUCTION COMPANY BEEN PAID A SUM OF 1 HUNDRED AND 12 MILLION 5 HUNDRED US DOLLARS, NOTHING SEEMS TANGIBLE TO SHOW AT THE SITE AND THE CONTRACTOR IS NO LONGER AT THE SITE AND NO WORKS ARE IN PROGRESS.