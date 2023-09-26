VIDEO: Appointment Of Thabo Kawana As PS A Total Disaster – Citizens First

APPOINTMENT OF THABO KAWANA A TOTAL DISASTER – CITIZENS FIRST
Opposition Citizens First has described the appointment of Mr Thabo Kawana as Permanent Secretary of the Minister of Information and Media as a total disaster and disregard for the respect of the civil service.
In the video is Citizens First Spokesperson Frank Sichone.
Benson MAYAMBU
