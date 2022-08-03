APTITUDE TEST FOR ENUMERATORS FILL UP HEROES STADIUM



45,000 Census Supervisor and Enumerators Sought



The Zambia Statistics Agency (ZamStats) is conducting its sixth Census of Population and Housing (CPH) beginning August this year.

The Census of Population and Housing is the most extensive field operation of all national data collection efforts.



The Zambia Statistics Agency has invited applications from suitably qualified persons to fill the following temporal 2022 Census jobs across the country.



Today, the ZamStats has invited people for aptitude tests in Lusaka!