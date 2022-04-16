Boca Juniors attacker Eduardo Salvio is currently wanted by the Argentine police for running over his wife with his car.

According to reports, the 31-year-old was accused of having an external affair which was caught by his wife This allegedly prompted Salvio to carry out the dastard act.

Salvio and Magalì Aravena have been married for a decade and about a week ago they mutually agreed to separate.

She left with her two children and for a few days she decided to live in an apartment in Olivos, near the Argentine capital. He, on the other hand, remained to live in the house in Puerto Madero, the neighborhood of Buenos Aires not far from where the crime happened.

Late Wednesday evening, Aravena went to Salvio’s house and spotted her spouse’s car in the street. Approaching she saw that he was not alone and that with him was another woman.

His wife had discovered Eduardo Salvio together with another woman and wanted to talk to him. In an attempt to escape, he bumped into her with the car

At that point she went to the window to ask for clarification and Eduardo Salvio, instead of speaking, has accelerated hitting the woman’s right leg and causing her to fall to the ground.

He then put into reverse, ran over her and drove away.

