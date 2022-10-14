ATTORNEY GENERAL’S APPLICATION ON KABUSHI AND KWACHA BY-ELECTIONS THROWN OUT
ConCourt has thrown out the Attorney General’s application to arrest the Judgement in the Kabushi and Kwacha Constituency by-elections as it reserves Judgement to Monday, 17 October, 2022, in Lusaka
ATTORNEY GENERAL’S APPLICATION ON KABUSHI AND KWACHA BY-ELECTIONS THROWN OUT
By this day we could have been done with this nonsensical by election if only UPND government
was not this annoyingly stupid.
And they could have either won or lost. But pride.
And as a tax payer am paying those fools in ECZ’s offices only to make the criminal Lusambo and gang even more popular than he was 16 months ago.
Cry my beloved country Zambia!!!!!
Lubinda loves the sound of his voice. The concoury should be cancelled they bring nothing but confusion. Listen to the the pf crowing with delight. Upnd please wake up before we let the country slip back to PF.
Let’s have more insults from Tongas to the Concourt. We are waiting please. You have Doctorate degrees in Insulting. Even insulting your tribal cousin Saboi Imboela for standing up to the truth! Saboi is not cheating, she’s fighting for democracy which has deteriorated under Hichilema’s rule. Did you see the crowds in Mkushi, Mwense, Lusangazi ward bye nominations for PF? Tapali ichenu ba Upndown. And after Concourt declares that fresh nominations should be done for Kabushi and Kwacha on Monday, where is Upnd going to be? Finished! Surely the Attorney General is a lawyer let him advise the executive accordingly. Things don’t go well , even in a company, when surbodinates are fearing to tell the boss the truth! Very embarrassing situation for the executive now. This issues was clear even to a 5 year old that those two independents were interfered with for them to rescind their resignations! Those are very poor tactics ba A.G. ! Even us who have not done law cannot fall for such low Calibre tactics!
PF are growing wings!!! UPND what’s really happening??