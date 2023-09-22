

My dear brother, even if I were as uneducated and unqualified as you claim, I would have still spared a moment to advise you to stop bullying women like Kili, Ms Alice Rowlands Musukwa, Mutale, Kidist kifle, Ms Dora Siliya and several others, including fellow men you have been trolling using your page.



I hear you have daughters. As a father, you obviously wouldn’t find pleasure in seeing your children being bullied or turned into memes. This platform you have should not be used to demean and ridicule others. “To whom much is given, much is required” ~ Luke 12:48.

If indeed you are as educated as you want to make your followers believe, don’t use your page to mock people who might not have had the opportunity of going to university, because not everyone has been as privileged as you and me (I say “you and me” with faith that you are truly educated).



We know you may wish for the world to think that you are this powerful person who even gets information from the appointing authority’s desk regarding who has been offered positions. But some of us are not as gullible as those that fall for your lies. Before I proceed, let me school you a bit. You might be shocked to learn that there are ‘probably’ some people with way better qualifications than you who have ‘probably’ been offered serious positions but they have ‘probably’ respectfully declined because they are on a different path, and out of respect, they don’t need to announce on social media because their mouths are not as loose as yours. That’s how dignified people uphold confidentiality while showing respect to the people who offered them positions. Need I say more? I can teach you many more things that you are ignorant about but I won’t waste my time because you have already proven to be incorrigible.



Now shall I proceed? I would like to believe that you have been discarded from State House and packed in Brazil with hope that you may stop embarrassing the powers that be, but even there you have failed to tame the same mouth that landed you in jail 3 years ago. As an ex-con, you should be humble and grateful that the UPND government under the stewardship of President Hakainde Hichilema has done you a favor.

Instead of testifying that indeed there is a God, you are there misusing time that belongs to the Zambian people and drawing a salary from taxes paid by poor people while abusing citizens who are working for themselves. It would be more meaningful for you to be telling us about how your presence helps to improve the bilateral relations between Zambia and Brazil, not being a noisy bully who insults women by likening them to dogs. Learn from qualified diplomats like Mr Chibamba Kanyama who is a more senior dignitary yet he uses his page to encourage people while you choose the path of aiming to kill the prowess, talents and aspirations of young people.

In the history of Zambia, I have never seen a ‘diplomat’ who behaves like you. But what do I know and who am I to correct a government official? Ndise bandani ise? We will leave it to your boss, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hon Stanley Kasongo Kakubo and

the New Dawn administration to justify whether your behavior is in tandem with the tenets, ethics and etiquette of diplomatic practice.

I trust my comment may help you garner some traction and a few more likes considering how desperate you are for numbers.

Bflow ✍️