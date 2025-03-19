VIDEO: Blessed Geza Returns Wearing Military Uniform After Weeks in Hiding

War veteran and former Zanu PF central committee member Blessed Geza has returned after weeks in hiding following a police manhunt.

Police Manhunt and Legal Charges

In February 2025, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) declared Geza a person of interest, linking him to multiple charges, including inciting public violence, insulting President Emmerson Mnangagwa, and illegally acquiring and disposing of three vehicles.

Police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi warned that anyone assisting Geza in evading arrest would face legal consequences.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police is seeking information on the whereabouts of Blessed Geza Runesu, alias Bombshell, for questioning in connection with four criminal charges. The Zimbabwe Republic Police reiterates that anyone aiding or abetting the suspect in evading arrest will be equally liable,” the statement reads.

Geza is accused of violating Section 113 of the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act (Chapter 9:23) by stealing and selling three vehicles without the owner’s consent. He also faces two counts of undermining presidential authority under Section 33 (2)(a)(ii) of the same Act and one count of incitement to commit public violence under Section 187.

Blessed Geza Returns And Announces New Social Media Account

After weeks of silence, Geza reappeared on social media, sharing a video on his official X account. Clad in military camouflage and speaking from an undisclosed location, he confirmed that he would now be using this new account for official communication.

“This is my official Twitter account which I will be using to communicate with you starting today. Ndo official Twitter account yangu yandichishandisa kutaura nemi kana ku communicator nemi kutangisa nhasi.”

Captioning the video, Geza hinted at a major announcement in the coming hours.

“Fellow Zimbabweans, I will use this platform to communicate with you. I am going to make an announcement in the next few hours. I will post the YouTube link here. May God bless you All,” Geza writes.