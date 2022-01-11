Home politics UPND VIDEO: Bowman Lusambo On The Bike Heading To ACC For Questioning politicsPFUPNDVideos VIDEO: Bowman Lusambo On The Bike Heading To ACC For Questioning January 11, 2022 2 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp 2 COMMENTS It is his right and no one can harras him as he used to do others when he was in power. Reply He breaking the law by riding a bicycle without a helmet. How dumb can one be! Reply LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.
It is his right and no one can harras him as he used to do others when he was in power.
He breaking the law by riding a bicycle without a helmet. How dumb can one be!