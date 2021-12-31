Hon. Bowman Lusambo

End of Year Address

Dear Zambians, one this special day, the last day of 2021, I wish to thank the Almighty God for the love and protection that he has continued to shower upon the nation of Zambia.



The year 2021, we again saw the hand of God on this land even when it seemed so difficult. Many feared that post August 12th events might divide us even further but the love of God has continued holding us together.



We now have a new President and as citizens, it is our duty to support His Excellency President Hakainde Hichilema but we should never be scared to criticize the wrong decisions that his administrations makes.



It is abundantly clear that President Hichilema lied his way to State House and this is why we should raise the level of scrutiny of his administration as they govern this great nation.



As you celebrate the arrival of 2022, do so with care and please find time to watch this short video containing my End of Year Message.