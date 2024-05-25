PoliticsPFUPND VIDEO: Brebner Changala Says He Was Tracking Jay Jay Banda’s Vehicle And Knows The Movements May 25, 2024 3 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Civil rights activist Brebner Changala has accused government for the disappearance of Petauke Law Maker JJ Banda,Mr Changala said in an interview that “this behaviour, is consistent with state sponsored terrorism”.
This Changala has information can the Police extract details and what equipment has he to track JJ vehicle.
How does it pay this man to come to social media and to issue such Information instead of going to police who are doing the investigation.? This is what it means when citizens become irrational in maters that borders on protecting citizens
We need cool heads. A note was reportedly found in the vehicle. Two phones were also found. Is the note in JJ Banda’s handwriting? Are the phones Banda’s? Let’s wait and see. This is a matter best left to the Police to do their work. If the Police are not in a position to meet anxious relatives and Banda’s political allies, it’s advisable to wait. Wild speculation is totally unhelpful.